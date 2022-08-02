Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Super Bowl flyover jets arrive at JFTB [Image 9 of 12]

    Super Bowl flyover jets arrive at JFTB

    LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman 

    California National Guard Primary   

    U.S. Army Spc. Jonathan Radillo, a petroleum fuels specialist with Company E, 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, California Army National Guard, walks to fuel a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon jet aircraft from the Viper Demo Team, Feb. 8, 2022, at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California. Five aircraft representing the Air Force’s 75 years as a service will perform a first-of-its-kind flyover of Super Bowl LVI in nearby Inglewood. Flyover aircraft are staging at the California National Guard base in the days leading up to the game. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 00:40
    Photo ID: 7041450
    VIRIN: 220208-Z-FD650-1336
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Bowl flyover jets arrive at JFTB [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Super Bowl flyover jets arrive at JFTB
    Super Bowl flyover jets arrive at JFTB
    Super Bowl flyover jets arrive at JFTB
    Super Bowl flyover jets arrive at JFTB
    Super Bowl flyover jets arrive at JFTB
    Super Bowl flyover jets arrive at JFTB
    Super Bowl flyover jets arrive at JFTB
    Super Bowl flyover jets arrive at JFTB
    Super Bowl flyover jets arrive at JFTB
    Super Bowl flyover jets arrive at JFTB
    Super Bowl flyover jets arrive at JFTB
    Super Bowl flyover jets arrive at JFTB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    92F
    National Guard
    fueler
    Air Force Heritage Flight
    SBLVI
    SBLVIflyover

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT