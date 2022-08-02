U.S. Army Spc. Jonathan Radillo, a petroleum fuels specialist with Company E, 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, California Army National Guard, walks to fuel a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon jet aircraft from the Viper Demo Team, Feb. 8, 2022, at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California. Five aircraft representing the Air Force’s 75 years as a service will perform a first-of-its-kind flyover of Super Bowl LVI in nearby Inglewood. Flyover aircraft are staging at the California National Guard base in the days leading up to the game. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Date Posted: 02.09.2022 00:40 Photo ID: 7041450 VIRIN: 220208-Z-FD650-1336 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 3.92 MB Location: LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Super Bowl flyover jets arrive at JFTB [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.