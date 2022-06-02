Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit launch combat rubber raiding craft [Image 12 of 13]

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit launch combat rubber raiding craft

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Berlier 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 6, 2022) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct combat rubber raiding craft operations from the well deck of the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) as part of joint exercise Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct sea-denial, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

