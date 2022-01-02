USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) Operations

OKINAWA, Japan (Feb. 1, 2022) Sailors and Marines load joint light tactical vehicles (JLTV) and light armored vehicles (LAV) from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) onto landing craft air cushion (LCAC) 10 from Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7. NBU 7, attached to the America Amphibious Ready Group, is participating in Exercise Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

