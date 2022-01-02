USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) Operations

OKINAWA, Japan (Feb. 1, 2022) A light armored vehicle (LAV) from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prepares to load onto landing craft air cushion (LCAC) 8 from Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7. NBU 7, attached to the America Amphibious Ready Group, is participating in Exercise Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

