    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Berlier 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    OKINAWA, Japan (Feb. 1, 2022) Landing craft air cushion (LCAC) 10 from Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, prepares to launch from the beach during an amphibious exercise. NBU 7, attached to the America Amphibious Ready Group, is participating in Exercise Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 22:32
    Photo ID: 7041377
    VIRIN: 220201-N-BT681-1037
    Resolution: 4468x2974
    Size: 836.59 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) Operations [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LCAC
    Pacific
    LPD
    USS Green Bay
    NBU
    Noble Fusion

