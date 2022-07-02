Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New Orleans Towing Certification [Image 7 of 11]

    USS New Orleans Towing Certification

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Desmond Parks 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    070222-N-XB010-1007 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 7, 2022) Seaman Joshua Dilone, from Bronx, N.Y., right, unfastens a line rig under supervision from Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Joclyn Newsom, from Bakersfield, Calif., in New Orleans’ (LPD 18) well deck during a towing certification. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 21:56
    Photo ID: 7041370
    VIRIN: 220207-N-XB010-1024
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 784.71 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New Orleans Towing Certification [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Desmond Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

