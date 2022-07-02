USS New Orleans Towing Certification

070222-N-XB010-1006 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 7, 2022) Quartermaster 1st Class Victoria Peters, from Springfield, Ohio, right, and Quartermaster 2nd Class Christian Tran, from Springfield, Va., check a radar on New Orleans’ (LPD 18) bridge. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

