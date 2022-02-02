Maintenance on USS New Orleans

020222-N-XB010-1001 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 2, 2022) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Adra Crum, from Colorado Springs, Colo., performs maintenance on a fire hose nozzle in a USS New Orleans (LPD 18) passageway. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

