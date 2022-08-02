PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 8, 2022) Rear Adm. Chris Engdahl, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7, embarks the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during joint exercise Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct sea-denial, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 21:52
|Photo ID:
|7041357
|VIRIN:
|220208-N-IO312-1057
|Resolution:
|5511x3674
|Size:
|795.05 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Expeditionary Strike Group 7, embarks the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT