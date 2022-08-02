PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 8, 2022) Rear Adm. Chris Engdahl, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7, embarks the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during joint exercise Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct sea-denial, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 21:52 Photo ID: 7041357 VIRIN: 220208-N-IO312-1057 Resolution: 5511x3674 Size: 795.05 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Expeditionary Strike Group 7, embarks the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.