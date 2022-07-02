Ships of the America and Essex Amphibious Ready Groups, and Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3, sail in formation with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force during exercise Noble Fusion, led by Combined Task Force 79 (3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade) and CTF 76. Front row: Landing craft, utility from USS Essex (LHD 2). Second row, left to right: USS America (LHA 6), USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), Essex. Third row, left to right: USS Dewey (DDG 105), JS Kongō (DDG 173), USS Mobile Bay (CG 53), USS Spruance (DDG 111). Back row, left to right: USS Ashland (LSD 48), USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5). Noble Fusion highlights that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 19:32 Photo ID: 7041191 VIRIN: 220207-N-IO312-2222 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.97 MB Location: JP Web Views: 12 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Noble Fusion Display of Marine Corps, Navy and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force Integration, by PO3 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.