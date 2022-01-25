Get in the game: Military kids connect through basketball league

Boys fight for control of the ball during a Fort Campbell Youth Sports and Fitness basketball practice Jan. 25 at Taylor Youth Center. Dozens of youth in grades four-eight are involved in this year’s recreational league, which provides a weekly opportunity for them to learn new skills and develop friendships. The first game of the season is at 5 p.m. Jan. 29 at Taylor Youth Center, 80 Texas Ave.

