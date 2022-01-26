Soldiers from 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct a meet and greet with country artist Aaron Lewis Jan. 26 as part of the singer’s tour of the installation.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 16:59
|Photo ID:
|7041041
|VIRIN:
|220128-A-NU390-002
|Resolution:
|1700x1133
|Size:
|306.42 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aaron Lewis salutes Soldiers with free concert at Warrior Zone [Image 2 of 2], by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Aaron Lewis salutes Soldiers with free concert at Warrior Zone
LEAVE A COMMENT