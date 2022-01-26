Date Taken: 01.26.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 16:59 Photo ID: 7041041 VIRIN: 220128-A-NU390-002 Resolution: 1700x1133 Size: 306.42 KB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Aaron Lewis salutes Soldiers with free concert at Warrior Zone [Image 2 of 2], by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.