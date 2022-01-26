Aaron Lewis salutes Soldiers with free concert at Warrior Zone

Nashville-based country artist Aaron Lewis performs a free show for Soldiers and Families Jan. 26 at the Warrior Zone ahead of the release of his latest album, “Frayed at Both Ends.”
