In this July 2016 photo, Amber Shepard, third from left in bottom row, is pictured with her siblings and mother. Pictured are Joanifer Terrance, left, Shontell McArthur, her mother Shelly Wing, Ernest Roussell IV, Amber Shepard and Ebony Wright.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 16:54 Photo ID: 7041025 VIRIN: 220204-A-NU390-008 Resolution: 752x387 Size: 55.26 KB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Former Army officer carries on Family legacy at Fort Campbell [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.