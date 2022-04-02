Former Army officer carries on Family legacy at Fort Campbell

Marie Terrance, Amber Shepard’s grandmother, front left, is pictured with her husband Melvin Terrance Sr., and their children, Arthur Terrance, Sharlene Buchanan, Shelly Wing (Shepard’s mother), Shawn Jones and Melvin Terrance Jr. In this photo, Melvin Sr. had just become the governor of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club. The club, known for its annual Zulu parades on Mardi Gras Day, is a fraternal organization in New Orleans, Louisiana, whose members come from all walks of life.

