Former Army officer carries on Family legacy at Fort Campbell

Amber Shepard is pictured here with her husband, Cephas, and their four children, Cephas Shepard III, 9; Ambria, 4; Cassan, 6; and Amora, 2. Through her ancestral research and collecting Family stories, Shepard plans to continue in her grandmother’s role as the Family historian, she said. To preserve what she finds, Shepard is compiling the research and stories into a book of Family history.

