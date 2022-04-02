Amber Shepard is pictured in her Directorate of Human Resources office. Shepard, a former Army officer, is the executive assistant/garrison adjutant at DHR. Shepard said she enjoys her work at DHR because it enables her to continue serving the community she loves.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 16:54
|Photo ID:
|7041020
|VIRIN:
|220204-A-NU390-004
|Resolution:
|1200x1600
|Size:
|282.91 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Former Army officer carries on Family legacy at Fort Campbell [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Former Army officer carries on Family legacy at Fort Campbell
LEAVE A COMMENT