    Walking Blood Bank [Image 3 of 3]

    Walking Blood Bank

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Ethan Steinquest 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Sergeant Edgar Salazar-Camberos, 1st Squadron, 75th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), at right, starts an IV on PV2 Gabriel Womble, 1-75th Cav. Regt., Jan. 25 during walking blood bank training.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 16:37
    Photo ID: 7041016
    VIRIN: 220204-A-NU390-003
    Resolution: 1360x1270
    Size: 227.95 KB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walking Blood Bank [Image 3 of 3], by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

