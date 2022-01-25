Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walking Blood Bank [Image 2 of 3]

    Walking Blood Bank

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Ethan Steinquest 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Sergeant Logan Delgado, 1st Squadron, 75th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), left, and Spc. Venassa Galeano, 1-75th Cav. Regt., practice making sure a catheter is placed properly in the vein Jan. 25 during walking blood bank training.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 16:37
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
