Sergeant Logan Delgado, 1st Squadron, 75th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), left, and Spc. Venassa Galeano, 1-75th Cav. Regt., practice making sure a catheter is placed properly in the vein Jan. 25 during walking blood bank training.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 16:37
|Photo ID:
|7041015
|VIRIN:
|220204-A-NU390-002
|Resolution:
|1360x1360
|Size:
|241.51 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Walking Blood Bank: Widowmakers boost 101st Airborne Division's medical capabilities
