    AMC Has Huge Presence at 2022 BEYA Career Fair

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Kari Hawkins 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Army Materiel Command will be looking to the 2022 BEYA Career Fair for a diverse pool of employees who qualify to fill the more than 230 jobs the organization has throughout its worldwide footprint. The virtual BEYA Career Fair is set for Feb. 18-19. (U.S. Army Graphic by CECOM)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 15:29
    Photo ID: 7040837
    VIRIN: 220208-A-MT653-001
    Resolution: 2513x3338
    Size: 575.81 KB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC Has Huge Presence at 2022 BEYA Career Fair, by Kari Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC reaches out to build 'diverse bench' through BEYA

    Army Materiel Command
    2022 BEYA Career Fair

