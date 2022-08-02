National Guard Soldiers from six states attend Wheeled Vehicle Maintenance Course

Soldiers with the Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Oregon Army National Guard attend the six week military occupational specialty qualification course in wheeled vehicle maintenance at the Regional Training Site-Maintenance (RTS-M), 177th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, Fort Custer Training Center, Augusta, Michigan, Feb. 8, 2022. With 13 training centers available throughout the Army, Michigan’s RTS-M runs approximately 24 classes throughout a year and averages 396 students per year. The RTS-M has added unique training to the wheeled vehicle recovery course which includes land navigation to locate disabled vehicles. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

