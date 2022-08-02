Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Soldiers from six states attend Wheeled Vehicle Maintenance Course

    AUGUSTA, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    Soldiers with the Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Oregon Army National Guard attend the six week military occupational specialty qualification course in wheeled vehicle maintenance at the Regional Training Site-Maintenance (RTS-M), 177th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, Fort Custer Training Center, Augusta, Michigan, Feb. 8, 2022. With 13 training centers available throughout the Army, Michigan’s RTS-M runs approximately 24 classes throughout a year and averages 396 students per year. The RTS-M has added unique training to the wheeled vehicle recovery course which includes land navigation to locate disabled vehicles. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Fort Custer Training Center
    Regional Training Site
    Wheeled Vehicle Maintenance

