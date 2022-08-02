220208-N-WF272-1043 GLEN BURNIE, Md. (Feb. 8, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 1st Class Darwin Reyes, from Fairfax, Va., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, recites the oath of enlistment given by Ensign Bradley Peters, a native of Bowie, Md., during a reenlistment ceremony held at Navy Recruiting Station Glen Burnie, Maryland. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 15:02 Photo ID: 7040798 VIRIN: 220208-N-WF272-1043 Resolution: 4612x3069 Size: 1.01 MB Location: GLEN BURNIE, MD, US Hometown: BOWIE, MD, US Hometown: FAIRFAX, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fairfax, Va., native reenlists for six years in the Navy [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.