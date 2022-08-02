Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fairfax, Va., native reenlists for six years in the Navy [Image 1 of 3]

    Fairfax, Va., native reenlists for six years in the Navy

    GLEN BURNIE, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    220208-N-WF272-1043 GLEN BURNIE, Md. (Feb. 8, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 1st Class Darwin Reyes, from Fairfax, Va., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, recites the oath of enlistment given by Ensign Bradley Peters, a native of Bowie, Md., during a reenlistment ceremony held at Navy Recruiting Station Glen Burnie, Maryland. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 15:02
    Photo ID: 7040798
    VIRIN: 220208-N-WF272-1043
    Resolution: 4612x3069
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: GLEN BURNIE, MD, US 
    Hometown: BOWIE, MD, US
    Hometown: FAIRFAX, VA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairfax, Va., native reenlists for six years in the Navy [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    reenlistment
    family
    "U.S. Navy
    recruiting
    continued service

