    25th DIVARTY Best by Test Competition: Artillery and Stress Shoot [Image 19 of 19]

    25th DIVARTY Best by Test Competition: Artillery and Stress Shoot

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Artillerymen with 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Artillery, undergo various physical tasks prior to conducting a stress shoot as part of DIVARTY's Best by Test Competition, on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 2, 2022. A stress shoot is a drill that tests one’s firing accuracy after completing rigourous physical tasks to simulate the stress one might endure in a real combat situation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 15:28
    Photo ID: 7040797
    VIRIN: 220206-A-KL951-1076
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 15.07 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th DIVARTY Best by Test Competition: Artillery and Stress Shoot [Image 19 of 19], by SPC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    artillerymen
    obstacle course
    interoperability
    stress shoot
    DIVARTY Best by Test Competition

