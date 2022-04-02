25th DIVARTY Best by Test Competition: Artillery and Stress Shoot

Artillerymen with 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Artillery, undergo various physical tasks prior to conducting a stress shoot as part of DIVARTY's Best by Test Competition, on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 2, 2022. A stress shoot is a drill that tests one’s firing accuracy after completing rigourous physical tasks to simulate the stress one might endure in a real combat situation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 02.04.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 Photo ID: 7040797 Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US