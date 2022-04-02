Artillerymen with 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Artillery, undergo various physical tasks prior to conducting a stress shoot as part of DIVARTY's Best by Test Competition, on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 2, 2022. A stress shoot is a drill that tests one’s firing accuracy after completing rigourous physical tasks to simulate the stress one might endure in a real combat situation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 15:28
|Photo ID:
|7040795
|VIRIN:
|220206-A-KL951-1075
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|15.28 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th DIVARTY Best by Test Competition: Artillery and Stress Shoot [Image 19 of 19], by SPC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT