U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Joseph Perez, platoon commander with 3rd Platoon, Charlie Company, 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, briefs Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Maj. Gen. Shingo Nashinoki, commanding general of the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, on an assault amphibious vehicle gunnery training as a part of exercise Iron Fist 2022 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 6, 2022. For almost two decades, the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and JGSDF have conducted exercise Iron Fist, training together in amphibious operations and affirming the U.S. commitment to our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Garrett Kiger)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 12:39
|Photo ID:
|7040563
|VIRIN:
|220206-M-NI401-1030
|Resolution:
|7021x4683
|Size:
|5.09 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Iron Fist 2022: 15th MEU, JGSDF leadership observe AAV gunnery drills [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT