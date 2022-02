Iron Fist 2022: 15th MEU, JGSDF leadership observe AAV gunnery drills

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Col. Kazuhiro Irie, commanding officer of the 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, speaks with U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean P. Dynan, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, about assault amphibious vehicle gunnery training as a part of exercise Iron Fist 2022 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 6, 2022. For almost two decades, the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and JGSDF have conducted exercise Iron Fist, training together in amphibious operations and affirming the U.S. commitment to our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

