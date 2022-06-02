Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iron Fist 2022: 15th MEU, JGSDF leadership observe AAV gunnery drills [Image 3 of 4]

    Iron Fist 2022: 15th MEU, JGSDF leadership observe AAV gunnery drills

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Garrett Kiger 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Col. Kazuhiro Irie, commanding officer of the 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, speaks with U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean P. Dynan, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, about assault amphibious vehicle gunnery training as a part of exercise Iron Fist 2022 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 6, 2022. For almost two decades, the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and JGSDF have conducted exercise Iron Fist, training together in amphibious operations and affirming the U.S. commitment to our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Fist 2022: 15th MEU, JGSDF leadership observe AAV gunnery drills [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    15th MEU
    Interoperability
    JGSDF
    Iron Fist
    3rd AABN

