Iron Fist 2022: 15th MEU, JGSDF leadership observe AAV gunnery drills

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Maj. Gen. Shingo Nashinoki, commanding general of the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, observes assault amphibious vehicle gunnery training as a part of exercise Iron Fist 2022 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 6, 2022. For almost two decades, the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and JGSDF have conducted exercise Iron Fist, training together in amphibious operations and affirming the U.S. commitment to our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

