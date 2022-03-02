Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 [Image 4 of 7]

    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Megan Wollam 

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (February 3, 2022) - Naval Air Station Oceana’s Security Forces participate in Citadel Shield Force Protection Exercise. Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain is an annual exercise that uses realistic scenarios to ensure U.S. Navy security forces maintain a high level of readiness to respond to changing and dynamic threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Wollam)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Megan Wollam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAS Oceana
    Citadel Shield
    Solid Curtain
    Force Protection Exercise

