VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (February 3, 2022) - Naval Air Station Oceana’s Security Forces participate in Citadel Shield Force Protection Exercise. Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain is an annual exercise that uses realistic scenarios to ensure U.S. Navy security forces maintain a high level of readiness to respond to changing and dynamic threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Wollam)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 11:00
|Photo ID:
|7040364
|VIRIN:
|220203-N-AC802-0137
|Resolution:
|5154x3681
|Size:
|732.1 KB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Megan Wollam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT