VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (February 3, 2022) - Naval Air Station Oceana’s Security Forces participate in Citadel Shield Force Protection Exercise. Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain is an annual exercise that uses realistic scenarios to ensure U.S. Navy security forces maintain a high level of readiness to respond to changing and dynamic threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Wollam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 11:00 Photo ID: 7040363 VIRIN: 220203-N-AC802-0179 Resolution: 5016x3583 Size: 911.85 KB Location: VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Megan Wollam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.