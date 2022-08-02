IMX/CE22 International Partners Working Together

220208-A-ZV876-1049 BERENICE, Egypt (Feb. 8, 2022) U.S. Navy Aerographer’s Mate 2nd Class Cristian Jimenez demonstrates an MK 18 Mod 1 (REMUS 100) unmanned underwater vehicle with Egyptian naval partners at Egypt’s Berenice Naval Base, Egypt, Feb. 8, during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

