    Local civic leader tours 423 MDS, fire department [Image 5 of 5]

    Local civic leader tours 423 MDS, fire department

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    J. Evett, left, 423rd Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief, speaks with Daryl Brown MBE DL, center, Deputy Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, and Chief Executive of (Mid-Anglia General Practitioner Accident Service) Magpas Air Ambulance, at the fire department at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England. Brown and Evett discussed creating joint medical training with the Magpas community and the 423rd CES firefighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 09:40
    Photo ID: 7040240
    VIRIN: 220204-F-IM475-1005
    Resolution: 7998x5332
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local civic leader tours 423 MDS, fire department [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

