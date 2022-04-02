Local civic leader tours 423 MDS, fire department

J. Evett, left, 423rd Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief, speaks with Daryl Brown MBE DL, center, Deputy Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, and Chief Executive of (Mid-Anglia General Practitioner Accident Service) Magpas Air Ambulance, at the fire department at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England. Brown and Evett discussed creating joint medical training with the Magpas community and the 423rd CES firefighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

