U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Darrell Lee, center, 423rd Medical Squadron commander, welcomes Daryl Brown MBE DL, left, Deputy Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, and Chief Executive of (Mid-Anglia General Practitioner Accident Service) Magpas Air Ambulance, to the medical squadron at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England. Brown is an incoming Honorary Commander for the 423rd MDS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 09:39 Photo ID: 7040236 VIRIN: 220204-F-IM475-1001 Resolution: 7554x5036 Size: 2.52 MB Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Local civic leader tours 423 MDS, fire department [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.