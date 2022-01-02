Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE commanding general holds a townhall at Camp Buehring [Image 13 of 15]

    USACE commanding general holds a townhall at Camp Buehring

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Richard Bumgardner 

    USACE Transatlantic Expeditionary District

    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers and commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, hosts a town hall session on the “Future of the Engineer Corps” for military engineers at Camp Buehring in Kuwait, Feb. 1, 2022. Lt. Gen. Spellmon is in Kuwait reviewing Army Corps of Engineer projects and meeting with key leaders and staff from the Transatlantic Division's two districts, the Middle East District and Transatlantic Expeditionary District. He will also meet with senior U.S. embassy personnel along with Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense and Kuwaiti Naval officers during his key leader engagements. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 06:29
    Photo ID: 7040074
    VIRIN: 220201-A-JJ298-213
    Resolution: 1768x1131
    Size: 553.63 KB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE commanding general holds a townhall at Camp Buehring [Image 15 of 15], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Buehring
    USACE
    townhall
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    TAE
    TAD
    Transatlantic Division
    Richard Bumgardner
    55th Chief of Engineers
    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon
    Transatlantic Expeditionary District

