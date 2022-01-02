Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers and commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, hosts a town hall session on the “Future of the Engineer Corps” for military engineers at Camp Buehring in Kuwait, Feb. 1, 2022. Lt. Gen. Spellmon is in Kuwait reviewing Army Corps of Engineer projects and meeting with key leaders and staff from the Transatlantic Division's two districts, the Middle East District and Transatlantic Expeditionary District. He will also meet with senior U.S. embassy personnel along with Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense and Kuwaiti Naval officers during his key leader engagements. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 06:27 Photo ID: 7040071 VIRIN: 220201-A-JJ298-210 Resolution: 1673x1195 Size: 421.83 KB Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE commanding general holds a townhall at Camp Buehring [Image 15 of 15], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.