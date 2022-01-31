EOD Marines conduct time fuse burn aboard USS Portland (LPD 27)

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), SULU SEA

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    SULU SEA (Jan. 31, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cory Kim, an explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), watches an M670 time fuse burn during training aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Jan. 31. Portland, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), SULU SEA
    Underway
    Demolition
    EOD
    Readiness
    Training
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal

