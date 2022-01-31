SULU SEA (Jan. 31, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cory Kim, an explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), watches an M670 time fuse burn during training aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Jan. 31. Portland, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert)

Date Taken: 01.31.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 Photo ID: 7039991 Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), SULU SEA This work, EOD Marines conduct time fuse burn aboard USS Portland (LPD 27) [Image 7 of 7], by GySgt Donald Holbert