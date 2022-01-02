U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kassandra Adams, 52nd Medical Support Squadron uniformed business office technician, is an active member of the African American Heritage Council at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Throughout February, Spangdahlem AB highlighted its African American service members in support of Black History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melody W. Howley)

This work, 52nd FW recognizes Black History Month, by SSgt Melody Howley