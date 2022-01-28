U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John W. Brennan, Jr., commander, Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve, holds a town hall meeting with Coalition personnel at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 28, 2022. Brennan discussed the operation’s advise, assist, and enable mission with partner forces for the enduring defeat of Daesh, and answered mission- and welfare-related questions from the troops. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 01:43
|Photo ID:
|7039903
|VIRIN:
|220128-Z-DU133-1002
|Resolution:
|4142x2757
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Inherent Resolve commanding general holds town hall for Coalition [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Nancy Goldberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
