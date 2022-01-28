Operation Inherent Resolve commanding general holds town hall for Coalition

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John W. Brennan, Jr., left, commander of Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) recognizes U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 3 Zachary Bolinger, an ammunitions officer with CJTF-OIR, for superior performance during a town hall meeting with Coalition members at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 28, 2022. Brennan discussed the operation’s advise, assist, and enable mission to maintain the enduring defeat of Daesh, and answered mission- and welfare-related questions from the troops. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger)(Portions of the photo have been altered for security by applying blur.)

