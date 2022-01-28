Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Inherent Resolve commanding general holds town hall for Coalition [Image 1 of 2]

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.28.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John W. Brennan, Jr., left, commander of Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) recognizes U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 3 Zachary Bolinger, an ammunitions officer with CJTF-OIR, for superior performance during a town hall meeting with Coalition members at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 28, 2022. Brennan discussed the operation’s advise, assist, and enable mission to maintain the enduring defeat of Daesh, and answered mission- and welfare-related questions from the troops. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger)(Portions of the photo have been altered for security by applying blur.)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 01:43
    Photo ID: 7039902
    VIRIN: 220128-Z-DU133-1015
    Resolution: 4048x2695
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Inherent Resolve commanding general holds town hall for Coalition [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Nancy Goldberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    commanding general
    leadership
    Coalition
    commanders call
    CJTF-OIR
    advise assist enable

