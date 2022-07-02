U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason L. Morris, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, addresses the Marines in attendance for the Future Force Writing Competition Award Ceremony on MCRD San Diego, Feb. 07, 2022. The competition encouraged Marines to write an essay detailing how to better the Marine Corps. Brig. Gen. Morris spoke on the importance of the essays and how they were beneficial toward future training and recruiting within the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 00:47 Photo ID: 7039878 VIRIN: 220207-M-RO791-1117 Resolution: 2048x1152 Size: 1.73 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Future Force Writing Competition Awards Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Tyler Abbott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.