U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason L. Morris, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, addresses the Marines in attendance for the Future Force Writing Competition Award Ceremony on MCRD San Diego, Feb. 07, 2022. The competition encouraged Marines to write an essay detailing how to better the Marine Corps. Brig. Gen. Morris spoke on the importance of the essays and how they were beneficial toward future training and recruiting within the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 00:47
|Photo ID:
|7039878
|VIRIN:
|220207-M-RO791-1117
|Resolution:
|2048x1152
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Future Force Writing Competition Awards Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Tyler Abbott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT