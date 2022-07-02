Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future Force Writing Competition Awards Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    Future Force Writing Competition Awards Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Tyler Abbott 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason L. Morris, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, addresses the Marines in attendance for the Future Force Writing Competition Award Ceremony on MCRD San Diego, Feb. 07, 2022. The competition encouraged Marines to write an essay detailing how to better the Marine Corps. Brig. Gen. Morris spoke on the importance of the essays and how they were beneficial toward future training and recruiting within the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

    USMC
    Award Ceremony
    MCRDSD
    Future Forces Writing

