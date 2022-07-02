Future Force Writing Competition Awards Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason L. Morris, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, congratulates Maj. James RR. Smith, one of the winners of the Future Force Writing Competition, at MCRD San Diego, Feb. 07, 2022. The competition encouraged Marines to write an essay detailing how to better the Marine Corps. Smith participated to voice his opinion on the training and recruiting of Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

