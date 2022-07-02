Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future Force Writing Competition Awards Ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    Future Force Writing Competition Awards Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Tyler Abbott 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason L. Morris, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, congratulates Maj. James RR. Smith, one of the winners of the Future Force Writing Competition, at MCRD San Diego, Feb. 07, 2022. The competition encouraged Marines to write an essay detailing how to better the Marine Corps. Smith participated to voice his opinion on the training and recruiting of Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future Force Writing Competition Awards Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Tyler Abbott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Award Ceremony
    MCRDSD
    Future Forces Writing

