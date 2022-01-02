Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transformation Tuesday

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Airman 1st Class Jaidah Wheeler, 51st Military Personnel Flight customer support technician poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea February 1, 2022. Wheeler decided to join the U.S. Air Force to provide for her siblings and give them a positive role model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 23:47
    Photo ID: 7039845
    VIRIN: 220201-F-IK735-598
    Resolution: 4667x3105
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transformation Tuesday, by SrA Kevyn Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    51st Fighter Wing

