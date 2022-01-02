Airman 1st Class Jaidah Wheeler, 51st Military Personnel Flight customer support technician poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea February 1, 2022. Wheeler decided to join the U.S. Air Force to provide for her siblings and give them a positive role model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 23:47
|Photo ID:
|7039845
|VIRIN:
|220201-F-IK735-598
|Resolution:
|4667x3105
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Transformation Tuesday, by SrA Kevyn Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT