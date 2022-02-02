Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP, mission partners support USS Harry S. Truman CSG during Neptune Strike 2022

    NAVSUP, mission partners support USS Harry S. Truman CSG during Neptune Strike 2022

    ITALY

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Joseph Yanik 

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella

    NAS SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 2, 2022) Naval Aircrewmen assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Beach Detachment 1 load mail and packages destined for HST Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) crewmembers. The HSTCSG participated in the NATO-led activity Neptune Strike 2022, Jan. 24-Feb. 4, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Yanik)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022
