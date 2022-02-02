NAVSUP, mission partners support USS Harry S. Truman CSG during Neptune Strike 2022

NAS SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 2, 2022) Naval Aircrewmen assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Beach Detachment 1 load mail and packages destined for HST Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) crewmembers. The HSTCSG participated in the NATO-led activity Neptune Strike 2022, Jan. 24-Feb. 4, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Yanik)
