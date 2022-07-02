Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fitzgerald

    Fitzgerald

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caitlin Coyle 

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 8, 2022) Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Michael Dellossantos, from Encino, Calif., and Boatswain’s Mate Colton Horne, from Manhattan, Kansas, secure the rigid hull inflatable boat during small boat operations on the boat deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62). Fitzgerald is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 21:46
    Photo ID: 7039828
    VIRIN: 220208-N-CE463-1030
    Resolution: 5322x3327
    Size: 901.88 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Fitzgerald, by PO3 Caitlin Coyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Fitzgerald
    ABECSG
    CTF71

