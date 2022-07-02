PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 8, 2022) Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Michael Dellossantos, from Encino, Calif., and Boatswain’s Mate Colton Horne, from Manhattan, Kansas, secure the rigid hull inflatable boat during small boat operations on the boat deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62). Fitzgerald is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

Date Taken: 02.07.2022