PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 8, 2022) Sailors lower the rigid hull inflatable boat during small boat operations on the boat deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62). Fitzgerald is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 21:46
|Photo ID:
|7039827
|VIRIN:
|220208-N-CE463-1050
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|889.58 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fitzgerald [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Caitlin Coyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
