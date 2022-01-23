Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sacrament confirmation service at MacDill

    Sacrament confirmation service at MacDill

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Bishop F. Richard Spencer, Episcopal Vicar for Eastern U.S. Vicariate, leads a sacrament of confirmation service at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 23, 2022. The Air Force Chaplain Corps is dedicated to accelerating the spiritual readiness and resilience of Airmen and their families by offering counseling and worship services to the MacDill community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

