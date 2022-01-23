Bishop F. Richard Spencer, Episcopal Vicar for Eastern U.S. Vicariate, leads a sacrament of confirmation service at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 23, 2022. The Air Force Chaplain Corps is dedicated to accelerating the spiritual readiness and resilience of Airmen and their families by offering counseling and worship services to the MacDill community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2022 Date Posted: 02.07.2022 21:30 Photo ID: 7039824 VIRIN: 220123-F-TE518-1003 Resolution: 5222x6527 Size: 15.05 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sacrament confirmation service at MacDill [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.