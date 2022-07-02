Students and staff with the 89B Ammunition Supply Course conduct sling-load training at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport on Feb. 7, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Ammunition Supply Course, taught by Regional Training Site-Maintenance staff at Fort McCoy, is a four-week course that provides training for Soldiers who are reclassifying to the 89B military occupational specialty. The sling-load training is one of the last major training events during the course. A sling load is used to transport munitions to remote locations or to expedite shipments in hostile locations. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 22:17
|Photo ID:
|7039799
|VIRIN:
|220207-A-OK556-727
|Resolution:
|4019x3014
|Size:
|6.12 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers become new '89-Bravos' in course taught at Fort McCoy [Image 48 of 48], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS
