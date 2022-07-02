Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers become new ’89-Bravos’ in course taught at Fort McCoy [Image 47 of 48]

    Soldiers become new ’89-Bravos’ in course taught at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An aircrew with the 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment of New Century, Kansas, operates a CH-47 Chinook helicopter Feb. 7, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., to support sling-load training for the 89B Ammunition Supply Course taught at Fort McCoy. The activity was on South Post at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport on a cold winter day. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Wisconsin
    Chinook helicopter
    training
    Fort McCoy

