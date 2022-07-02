Soldiers become new ’89-Bravos’ in course taught at Fort McCoy

An aircrew with the 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment of New Century, Kansas, operates a CH-47 Chinook helicopter Feb. 7, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., to support sling-load training for the 89B Ammunition Supply Course taught at Fort McCoy. The activity was on South Post at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport on a cold winter day. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 22:17
|Photo ID:
|7039798
|VIRIN:
|220207-A-OK556-637
|Resolution:
|3915x2936
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
