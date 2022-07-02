Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers become new ’89-Bravos’ in course taught at Fort McCoy [Image 45 of 48]

    Soldiers become new ’89-Bravos’ in course taught at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Students and staff with the 89B Ammunition Supply Course conduct sling-load training at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport on Feb. 7, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Ammunition Supply Course, taught by Regional Training Site-Maintenance staff at Fort McCoy, is a four-week course that provides training for Soldiers who are reclassifying to the 89B military occupational specialty. The sling-load training is one of the last major training events during the course. A sling load is used to transport munitions to remote locations or to expedite shipments in hostile locations. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 22:17
    Photo ID: 7039796
    VIRIN: 220207-A-OK556-538
    Resolution: 3917x2938
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers become new ’89-Bravos’ in course taught at Fort McCoy [Image 48 of 48], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Chinook helicopter
    training
    Fort McCoy

