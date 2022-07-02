Soldiers become new ’89-Bravos’ in course taught at Fort McCoy

An aircrew with the 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment of New Century, Kansas, operates a CH-47 Chinook helicopter Feb. 7, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., to support sling-load training for the 89B Ammunition Supply Course taught at Fort McCoy. The activity was on South Post at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport on a cold winter day. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

